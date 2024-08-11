NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Utah Jazz
2025 trade deadline target: Brandon Ingram
The Utah Jazz have been relatively quiet this offseason. Short of exploring the trade market for Lauri Markkanen, the Jazz haven't made a splash move yet. But after signing Markkanen to a five-year contract extension, I can't help but wonder if that's going to change. One potential trade candidate who could be on the team's radar heading into the deadline season is Brandon Ingram. If the Jazz are looking to make a win-now move in an attempt to find some help for Markkanen, Ingram could be a natural candidate.
If the New Orleans Pelicans are still open to trading Ingram, the Jazz could view him as a very attainable target. If Utah is looking to make a splash move, Ingram could be the fringe All-Star wing they end up targeting. Ingram is an extremely talented wing who could fit next to Markkanen.
If Utah is tired of losing, Ingram could be a reasonable gamble to take. He may not be a player who catapults the Jazz toward contender status but he could certainly help this team make a strong push to make the playoffs.