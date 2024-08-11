NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Brooklyn Nets
2025 trade deadline target: Jalen Green
The Brooklyn Nets are an interesting team to keep an eye on heading into this upcoming NBA Trade Deadline season. They have the assets to make a big move if they wanted to but I'd imagine they're going to allow the rebuild to breathe (and take it slow) this time around. One young player that the Nets could keep a close eye on is Jalen Green. With the chance that the Houston Rockets could get impatient, Green could be a player who surprisingly finds himself on the trade market as soon as the deadline.
I'm not sure if the Nets are big fans of Green but the natural talent is there for him and an argument can be made that he never quite reached his ceiling during his time with the Rockets through the first few seasons of his career.
If the Rockets opt to move in a different direction, the Nets should be one of the few teams willing to take a gamble on Green. Brooklyn may not have been interested in a Green (and draft picks) package earlier in the offseason, but perhaps they will change their tune on the idea of that after trading Mikal Bridges.