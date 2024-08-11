NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Washington Wizards
2025 trade deadline target: John Collins
The Washington Wizards have made some strong moves to improve their young core this offseason. While there is a lot riding on the selection of Alex Sarr, I can't help but wonder if there's another young big who could be on the Wizards' low-risk, high-reward radar. John Collins is one name to keep a close eye on. With just one guaranteed year on his contract (before a player option for the 2025-26 season), it could only be a matter of time before the Utah Jazz begin exploring his trade market.
I assume that we're going to hear some trade whispers involving Collins over the next few months, if not before. If Collins does end up being traded, the Wizards could be one of the young teams willing to take the gamble on a swap. Even though he's not the player he was during his first few seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Collins is still young enough to where he could make sense for Washington.
Collins may need another fresh start to get his career back on track and perhaps he can get excited about the young foundation the Wizards are building.