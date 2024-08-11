NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Charlotte Hornets
2025 trade deadline target: Anfernee Simons
The Charlotte Hornets have assembled a strong core of young talent over the last few years. Led by LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, it'll be interesting to see how - or if - the Hornets make another move to cement their young foundation. If so, one potential trade target that the Hornets could have their eyes on heading into the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline is Anfernee Simons. From all indications, it seems as if there's a solid chance that the Portland Trail Blazers could end up trading Simons.
I wouldn't say it's likely at this point but they seem open to it - especially with the expectation that Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe will eventually hit their stride as young cornerstones. The Hornets could look to take advantage of such a possibility.
Simons is far from a perfect young player but there's no question he could help the Hornets' young core take the next step. Simons is ready to contribute to a young team and could emerge as a solid second option next to Ball if Charlotte wanted to.