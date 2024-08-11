NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Chicago Bulls
2025 trade deadline target: Amen Thompson
As the Chicago Bulls continue into this semi-rebuild, pending the trade of Zach LaVine, it will be interesting to see how they continue to operate heading into the start of the NBA season. As the NBA Trade Deadline approaches, the Bulls should keep their eyes open for every opportunity that may arise for them to upgrade their young talent. One player who I would keep a close eye on is Amen Thompson. Selected with a top 5 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, it's tough to read how the team feels about his potential moving forward.
That became even more cloudy when the Rockets selected Reed Sheppard, who looked quite impressive during the NBA's Summer League, with their top 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. If nothing else, the Bulls should make a call regarding Thompson's potential availability at the deadline.
If at the midway portion of the season, Thompson has still been unable to carve out a reasonable role for the team, there's no reason to think why Houston wouldn't consider trading him.