NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Cleveland Cavaliers
2025 trade deadline target: Cameron Johnson
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been relatively quiet this offseason. It's not that they haven't made moves, because they have, it's that they haven't made any big additions to their roster. It's good that the Cavs have cemented the futures for Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley. However, I find it hard to believe that this team is going to be one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference with how dominant the Boston Celtics will likely continue to be, and after the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers all improved this summer.
There's likely going to come a point this offseason when the Cavs realize that they need to upgrade the roster. It may lead to the team electing to make a bold NBA Trade Deadline deal. One player who they could end up targeting at the deadline, who could also make sense on the wing, is Cameron Johnson.
With how their roster is currently built, I'm not confident that the Cavs have enough to compete with the rest of the East. That may have to change if they seriously want to compete for a title this year.