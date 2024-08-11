NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Dallas Mavericks
2025 trade deadline target: Dorian Finney-Smith
In somewhat of a surprise, the Dallas Mavericks decided to make the bold move of acquiring Klay Thompson in free agency (via sign and trade) this summer. Even after making the big move for Thompson this summer, there could be an opportunity for the Mavs to make another move closer to the NBA Trade Deadline. Even more so if they get to January and they may not feel strongly about where they sit in the Western Conference standings. In that case, the front office could be prompted to make another move leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline.
One potential natural target for the Mavs who could arise on the trade market at the deadline is Dorian Finney-Smith. As the Brooklyn Nets continue to enter their rebuild, DFS, in the final year of his contract, is certainly a player who could find himself as one of the most sought-after players on the trade block.
The Mavs, who will be looking to add one more "final piece" to their roster, could look in the direction of DFS to bulk up their frontcourt.