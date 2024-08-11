NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Denver Nuggets
2025 trade deadline target: Jordan Clarkson
After losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency this past summer, there's a very real chance the Denver Nuggets could be hurting in the backcourt. And with the way Jamal Murray has left much to be desired during his Olympic performance, it's hard to imagine that the Nuggets aren't at least thinking about the possibility of upgrading their backcourt at some point before the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. One potential target who could make some sense for the Nuggets is Jordan Clarkson.
Admittedly, he wouldn't be the perfect addition for the Nuggets but he can bring some of the scoring punch that the team will miss without KCP in the rotation. Considering how much Clarkson's trade value has tanked over the past year, this is a deal that could fit right in with what the Nuggets would be able to afford.
At this stage of his career, Clarkson should be willing to buy in with the hopes of winning a title. Perhaps that could end up being with a team like the Nuggets.