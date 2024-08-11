NBA Trade Rumors: Way-too-early 2025 panic-level trade deadline target for every team
Detroit Pistons
2025 trade deadline target: Zach LaVine
From an outside perspective, the Detroit Pistons are a team that many could view as dysfunctional. Whether that's truly the case in the locker room remains to be seen. However, there's no question that there are clear concerns about how the team has been built recently. I'm afraid that if the Pistons get off to a slow start to the season that they could end up making a panic move at the NBA Trade Deadline, one that could lead to a potential pursuit of Zach LaVine. the Pistons have been linked to him in the past and it's a possibility that can't be considered completely off the table at the moment.
If the Pistons are looking for a short-term splash move, trading for LaVine could be considered as a potential option. However, I'm not sure it would make the most sense from a team-building perspective.
But with how much the team has struggled recently, it's hard to blame them. I'm just hoping the Pistons don't get off to such a bad start that they have to consider such a move.