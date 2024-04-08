NBA Trades: 9 Bold proposals to help Warriors reemerge as contenders next season
Brainstorming a few bold trade ideas to help the Golden State Warriors reemerge as championship contenders next season.
The Golden State Warriors move on from Andrew Wiggins
In this second potential trade idea, the Golden State Warriors would prioritize getting out from under Andrew Wiggins' contract and replacing him with a true 3-and-D contributor. The Warriors would also be adding a quality combo guard that would be able to play next to both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. As one of the more underrated potential trade candidates heading into the offseason, Brogdon is likely going to emerge as a worthy target for many contenders. The Warriors could very much get in on that interest.
Add in Thybulle, who has the potential to be an elite wing defender, and it's easy to see why such a deal would interest the Warriors. On the other side, the Portland Trail Blazers would get a worthy prospect to develop in Moses Moody, along with Wiggins who they could end up flipping at the NBA Trade Deadline or even next offseason.
This may not be a deal that seems perfect for both sides but depending on how this offseason's trade market develops, it could be a deal that both the Warriors and Trail Blazers view as plausible.