NBA Trades: 9 Bold proposals to help Warriors reemerge as contenders next season
Brainstorming a few bold trade ideas to help the Golden State Warriors reemerge as championship contenders next season.
The Golden State Warriors add a two-way guard
After an Alex Caruso trade to the Golden State Warriors trade fell through at the NBA Trade Deadline, would it be that surprising if both teams revisited those talks at some point during the offseason? Especially if the Chicago Bulls do end up embracing a retooling of the roster. If so, I can't help but wonder if both teams enter these talks more focused on getting a deal done. There could be advantages for both teams here.
First, the Warriors would get an ideal running mate next to Stephen Curry with Caruso. As a two-way difference-maker, the Warriors could utilize Caruso in the starting lineup or even off the bench. He's a player who would seemingly embrace any role that the Warriors throw at him with little pushback.
On the other side of the deal, the Bulls would get a good young prospect in Moses Moody, a salary filler in Kevon Looney, and a valuable 2028 first-round pick from the Warriors. This could be enough for Chicago to pull the trigger as they look to retool their roster.