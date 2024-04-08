NBA Trades: 9 Bold proposals to help Warriors reemerge as contenders next season
Brainstorming a few bold trade ideas to help the Golden State Warriors reemerge as championship contenders next season.
The Golden State Warriors add a do-it-all wing
With the expectation that Bruce Brown is going to emerge as a hot name on the NBA trade block this summer, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the Golden State Warriors registered at least some interest in the do-it-all wing. In hopes of adding some much-needed depth to their backcourt and on the wing, Brown could be an excellent addition for the Warriors, heading into next season. With as much uncertainty that revolves around Klay Thompson, and the depth behind Stephen Curry, Brown could play a valuable role for the team as they look to make a return to contender status in the Western Conference.
If the Toronto Raptors are willing, a deal surrounding Andrew Wiggins and a 2028 first-round pick could work. The Raptors could look to Wiggins as somewhat of a veteran difference-maker and that 2028 pick from the Warriors could be increasingly valuable considering their uncertain future.
And if the Raptors wanted, for one reason or another, they could always look to flip Wiggins again in the future.