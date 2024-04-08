NBA Trades: 9 Bold proposals to help Warriors reemerge as contenders next season
Brainstorming a few bold trade ideas to help the Golden State Warriors reemerge as championship contenders next season.
The Golden State Warriors add a super sixth man
If the Golden State Warriors are looking for more of a scoring punch off the bench, there's one name that could make sense for the team heading into the offseason - Jordan Clarkson. He's a player that could very much be on the trade block heading into the offseason and the Warriors could probably dangle a future first-round pick and a salary-filler in an attempt to get a deal done with the Utah Jazz.
The addition of Clarkson could be the exact player that would successfully take a ton of the pressure off of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry on the offensive end of the floor while also giving the team some much-needed depth that Golden State thought Chris Paul would give them.
The big question is whether the Warriors believe adding Clarkson is a move that would extend this team's championship window and whether a future first-round pick would be worth it. Considering the Warriors struggled more than usual this season on the offensive end, Clarkson could be a clear answer.