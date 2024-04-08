NBA Trades: 9 Bold proposals to help Warriors reemerge as contenders next season
Brainstorming a few bold trade ideas to help the Golden State Warriors reemerge as championship contenders next season.
The Golden State Warriors add a dynamic offensive forward
Another potential big move that the Golden State Warriors could end up exploring this offseason revolves around making a move for Kyle Kuzma. While the fit of Kuzma and Draymond Green could be considered a bit wonky, they have two very different skill sets that should be able to work in theory. The Warriors could downsize while also not missing a bit on either end of the floor. If the Warriors believe that Kuzma could help them keep the championship window open, perhaps this could be a worthwhile move for the team.
I can't help but wonder if a package centered around Moses Moody, a salary filler, a future first-round pick, and two second-round picks would be enough for the rebuilding Washington Wizards to part ways with the offensive-minded forward.
As their offensive trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green continues to age, Kuzma is the type of player that could help keep the Warriors' offense at an elite level.