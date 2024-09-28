NBA Trades: Knicks solve center issues with blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns
NBA Trades: The New York Knicks have seemingly solved their center issues after making a blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.
On the eve of the start of NBA Training Camp, the New York Knicks decided one blockbuster trade wasn't enough. With the clock clicking down on the offseason, the Knicks are finalizing a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, a deal no one expected, in an attempt to help solve their issues and concerns at the center position.
The trade is still being finalized but the heart of it will look something like this:
Earlier this week, it was reported that the Knicks would have to start the season without Mitchell Robinson for a few weeks. After the loss of Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, the news put the team in a bad spot heading into the season at the center position. Even though a move to add a center did make sense for New York, I also don't believe they'd pull the trigger this early into the season.
The trade for KAT comes after New York made one of the boldest moves of the offseason. The Knicks opened the summer by acquiring Mikal Bridges in exchange for five future first-round draft picks. Over the course of these two moves, the Knicks will have traded six future first-round draft picks, Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic (and other smaller pieces) to acquire KAT and Bridges.
For a team that has decided to go all-in to win a championship this season, it's hard to blame New York for their moves this offseason. At the same time, they don't come without risks.
Why risk of KAT for the New York Knicks
There does come some risk with the addition of KAT for the Knicks. For one, he's on one of the richest contracts in the league. KAT has four years and $220 million left on his contract. During the final year of his deal, he'll be making more than $60 million per season. That could complicate things in the future for the Knicks.
Even though KAT is one of the most talented centers in the game, he does have some consistency concerns with his on-the-court play. Maybe not being a primary option in New York will ease the pressure on his shoulders but he's been one of the most polarizing stars in the league over the last few years.
All those concerns are clearly narratives the Knicks were comfortable with. As they should be. New York is all-in heading into the start of the season and this is a team that could very well win it all this season.