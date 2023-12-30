NBA Trades: New York Knicks make splash move for OG Anunoby in blockbuster deal
The NBA Trade Deadline may be more than two months away but the New York Knicks didn't waste any time in making their big move. In an attempt to compete with the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks acquired OG Anunoby in a blockbuster trade with the Toronto Raptors.
The Knicks have been singled out as a team that was preparing to make a big move. Many viewed the NBA Trade Deadline as an opportunity for New York to make that happen. In the end, the Knicks decided to strike before the deadline. In what may end up being the biggest move of the trade season, New York is adding Anunoby to what may not be a championship-caliber roster.
Officially, the Knicks traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick (via Detroit Pistons) to the Raptors in exchange for Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa.
This is a deal that could end up working out tremendously for both sides. The Raptors are clearly shifting toward a youth movement and the Knicks wanted to add a two-way star player that is more ready to win now than Barrett. New York accomplished that with this move.
