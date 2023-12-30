NBA Trades: New York Knicks make splash move for OG Anunoby in blockbuster deal
The New York Knicks make a blockbuster move for OG Anunoby.
How will this move work out for the New York Knicks?
The New York Knicks needed to make a move for an established difference-maker. They did so by adding OG Anunoby. New York had to give up RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, but could end up working out for all parties involved. Barrett hadn't developed at the pace that the Knicks hoped when they drafted him a few years ago and it was going to be difficult for New York to pay Quickley like a starter without a starting role.
Anunoby fits the timeline of the Knicks trying to win now. He's going to do a lot of what the Knicks needed from Barrett, and likely at a more efficient and consistent rate. He also has some unlocked potential on the offensive end of the floor that could be found in a new role.
The big question for the Knicks is whether this move is enough to put them over the top in the East. I'm not so sure, but it's one heck of a first step. Plus, the Knicks still have draft assets to make another move heading into the stretch run or during the offseason.
All in all, you can't blame the Knicks for making this move. It makes sense on every single level, assuming they're able to re-sign him in the offseason.