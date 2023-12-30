NBA Trades: New York Knicks make splash move for OG Anunoby in blockbuster deal
The New York Knicks make a blockbuster move for OG Anunoby.
How will this move work out for the Toronto Raptors?
I'd have to imagine that the Raptors wanted to pull off this move with enough time between now and the trade deadline to truly explore their possibilities with Pascal Siakam. Adding two young budding stars like Barrett and Quickley to the roster, I'd still imagine Siakam is likely a player who gets moved.
If the right deal comes around, the Raptors are likely pulling the trigger on a Siakam deal too. But the next few weeks could tell us a lot more about the direction of this franchise than we know at the moment. Either way, in a vacuum, this seems like excellent value for Anunoby who was probably leaving in free agency anyway.
The next few weeks ahead of the trade deadline should prove to be interesting. This blockbuster move between the Raptors and Knicks may have just got it all started. I still have a feeling this isn't the last move that the Raptors make before this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
Buckle up, we could be in for an exciting next few weeks.