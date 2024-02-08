NBA Trades: Philadelphia 76ers make strong move for sharpshooting Buddy Hield
The Philadelphia 76ers have opened the NBA Trade Deadline Day festivities by acquiring Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers.
The Sixers must truly believe that Joel Embiid will be back before the end of the season. That’s because the Sixers, hours before the official NBA Trade Deadline, decided to make the bold move of acquiring the sharpshooting wing from the Pacers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, and three second-round picks.
Hield is in the final year of his contract and is expected to test free agency after the season, so this is a move that seems to indicate that the Sixers fully expect Embiid to be back before the playoff run. In a vacuum, Hield does add an interesting element to the Sixers, one that they currently don't have on their roster. At his height, Hield could be considered one of the best 3-point shooters in the game. He also has a good overall offensive game.
Even though he hasn't had a career year from 3-point range this season for the Pacers, his life is going to get a whole lot easier playing next to Tyrese Maxey and Embiid. As a true third or fourth option, Hield is now in a role where he can thrive.
How good will the Philadelphia 76ers be when healthy?
When healthy, the Sixers are now a team that is dynamic enough on the offensive end where they're going to be a real problem in a seven-game series. But, again, "if healthy" seems to be what everything is going to hinge on for the Sixers heading into the final stretch of the season.
Embiid is expected to miss at least a few weeks before he's reevaluated. Still, there have been some recent encouraging signs that he could be back before the end of the regular season. And the trade for Hield falls right in line with that thinking.
Heading into the deadline, the Sixers wanted to remain flexible for the offseason. This trade for Hield doesn't hurt that at all. Considering Hield is in the final year of his contract, the Sixers will have options this summer. They could re-sign him if all goes well to end the season and if it doesn't work out, Philly could let him walk in free agency or even use him for a sign-and-trade deal.
The Sixers got better and they may not even be done yet. The NBA Trade Deadline is here. Buckle up, we could just be getting started.