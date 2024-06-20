NBA Trades: Thunder-Bulls tip-off offseason with blockbuster Caruso for Giddey swap
NBA Trades: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls get offseason started with a blockbuster swap.
The NBA offseason is officially here. In what will end up being the first big move of the offseason, the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to a blockbuster swap centered around Josh Giddey and Alex Caruso. In a clean - and rare - 1-for-1 trade, the Thunder will get Caruso from the Bulls in exchange for Giddey. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
In a move that could have some huge ramifications across the league, this was a great first trade for what many expect to be a chaotic offseason. Let's start with the Bulls.
Josh Giddey on the Chicago Bulls
Chicago gets a quality young player in Josh Giddey. For a team that needed to find some additional playmaking, especially with the uncertainty revolving around Lonzo Ball's future with the team, Giddey should be a welcomed addition. Giddey is going to be 22 years old by the time next season begins and will likely assume a huge role as soon as he steps off the plane in Chicago.
Despite his overall fit concerns with the Thunder, he's coming off a season in which he averaged 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field. He still leaves much to be desired as a 3-point shooter, but there's no question he should have a huge impact as the Bulls eye a retooling of their roster this summer.
Alex Caruso on the Oklahoma City Thunder
For as good of a move as adding Giddey could end up being for the Bulls, the real story of this trade will likely end up being Caruso's addition to the Thunder. A team that made huge strides in their development this past season, Caruso should be an excellent addition to the backcourt for OKC.
Caruso is the ultimate glue guy and will likely be a seamless fit for a Thunder team that will be trying to take another step forward next season. Assuming another move could be coming for the Thunder, this is an excellent first addition to the team.
Coming off a career year in which he averaged 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range, Caruso could be a huge upgrade for the Thunder.
I'm not sure if this is a move that helps put the Thunder over the top in the Western Conference, but this certainly makes them a better team.