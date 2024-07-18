NBA Trades: Warriors, Jazz meet in middle on NBA-shifting mock Lauri Markkanen deal
NBA Trades: Why a middle ground can be found between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz on the Lauri Markkanen trade front, and breaking down what a deal could look like.
The recent reporting indicates that the Golden State Warriors are the one team that has been the most engaged with the Utah Jazz on a potential Lauri Markkanen trade. However, at least for now, a deal doesn't appear close. But at this point, it sure seems as if the Warriors are determined to wait out this process. Whether the Jazz is going to get to a point where they pull the trigger on a Markkanen deal remains to be seen.
However, from an objected perspective, there is a path toward a middle ground between the two teams.
How prepared are the Utah Jazz to trade Lauri Markkanen?
One of the bigger questions that many around the league have revolves around how willing - and prepared - the Jazz are to trade Markkanen. Because it naturally makes sense as to why the Jazz are exploring his trade market. But is Utah willing to pull the trigger on a trade? If the right and reasonable offer comes across the table, would the Jazz agree to it?
It's a fair question to ask and I'm not sure we know the answer for certainty. But I'd imagine we should get more clarity on that in the near future. Assuming that the Jazz are open to the idea of trading Markkanen and they're willing to meet the Warriors in the middle on a fair deal, let's explore what that could look like.