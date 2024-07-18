NBA Trades: Warriors, Jazz meet in middle on NBA-shifting mock Lauri Markkanen deal
The complete framework of the Lauri Markkanen trade
Let's start with the Utah Jazz having to decide between Jonathan Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski being the centerpiece of this deal. Considering the way their roster is currently built, I'd imagine the Jazz would have much interest in Jonathan Kuminga - especially with the team's uncertainly in the frontcourt. With Kuminga in the deal, the Warriors would also have to add Gary Payton II for salary purposes and then Trayce Jackson-Davis and Moses Moody as sweeteners as developmental projects
In addition, the Warriors would include two future first-round picks, the most they're able to move due to CBA rules, and then two second-round picks as draft capital sweeteners. If the Jazz demanded it, the Warriors could also throw in the option of future pick swaps - but that's something that could be decided by the two teams behind closed doors.
In a vacuum, this would seem like a happy middle ground for both the Warriors and the Jazz. This is a deal that would "hurt" both sides, and those are often the deals that end up being the fairest in any situation.