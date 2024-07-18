NBA Trades: Warriors, Jazz meet in middle on NBA-shifting mock Lauri Markkanen deal
Why this trade makes sense for the Utah Jazz
The real question about this deal being agreed upon likely falls on the table of the Utah Jazz. If there's one team that would deny this deal, it's probably Utah. But, if they're truly open to the idea of leaning into the complete rebuild and trading Markkanen, this is a deal that should be of interest to them. Jonathan Kuminga has some All-Star potential and if the Jazz agree with that assessment, it's easy to see them being pretty high on the idea of acquiring him as a foundational piece in the frontcourt.
Additionally, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Moses Moody are two other prospects that could provide value to the Jazz too as developmental pieces. If the Jazz agree to a deal, that means they're going to pivot toward a rebuild. Adding two more developmental pieces will be appealing to Utah. Add in the two guaranteed future first-round picks and the option to swap picks with them in the future, and this deal becomes that much more appealing for the Jazz.
Ultimately, the probability of this deal happening will likely depend on whether the Jazz are ready to move on from Markkanen or not. Because if they're not trading him, they're going to re-sign him to a long-term extension. They have to make a big decision on their future one way or another at some point this offseason. If they do trade him, this is the type of deal they should be able to live with.