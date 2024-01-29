NBA: 5 West foes that will battle Luka Doncic for supremacy over the next decade
Young Western Conference Stars Challenging Luka's Quest
By Matt Sidney
3. Western Conference foe: Memphis Grizzlies - Ja Morant, PG
Ja Morant's season began and ended very abruptly. Not speaking on Morant's outside conduct, his on-court production is something to admire. While this season will be chalked up as a lost one, there is no denying that the Memphis Grizzlies are a near playoff lock when Ja is playing.
Morant is fearless and he attacks the hoop with every amount of ounce of his body. He is afraid to challenge no one, ask our number five, Victor Wembanyama. If Morant can dunk on you, he will. Morant, like Williamson, uses his elite athleticism and superior scoring prowess to overpower his opponents.
The Grizz are a young and fun team to watch. This season is spiraling due to the endless injuries, but when this team is healthy, they are going to be a tough matchup in the playoffs. It's safe to say that a team led by Ja Morant, with complimentary pieces Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., will be a team that will consistently be in the Mavs' way.
The Mavericks will need to add additional pieces surrounding Doncic if it wants to consistently be in the playoffs, but with a player as dominant as Luka, one can assume that Luka might be good enough on his own to muscle the Mavs to the playoffs on his own (sort of like the LeBron/Cleveland Cavs effect).
Needless to say, Morant and the Grizz will have their fair share of encounters with Doncic and the Mavs. There will surely be plenty of special moments between the two. Morant will undoubtedly be a playoff thorn in the side of Luka and the Mavs for years to come.