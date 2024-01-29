NBA: 5 West foes that will battle Luka Doncic for supremacy over the next decade
Young Western Conference Stars Challenging Luka's Quest
By Matt Sidney
2. Western Conference foe: Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, SG
Anthony Edwards is quickly becoming this generation's version of Dwyane Wade. Edwards might be comparable to Wade, but that actually might be limiting Edwards' abilities. As crazy as that is to say, Edwards is already more athletic and a better shooter. He may already be a better passer.
Edwards is 22 years old and he is the de facto leader of the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards is not the only reason why they're in first place in the West, but they are not in first place without him. Edwards is sort of like a mini-sized Zion. He's just as athletic and he's just as strong.
Funnily enough, Edwards and the Timberwolves just might have their first playoff experience against Luka and the Mavericks this year. Wouldn't that be a great preview of what the potential next decade could look like?
The Wolves aren't going anywhere and Edwards is proving to be enough to practically guarantee a playoff series every year. Doncic and Edwards battling one another will be for the ages. The two young stars seemingly make ridiculous, circus shot after impossible, off-balance shot and it's so much fun to watch.
The two are destined to meet up in multiple series over the years and it'll be a gauntlet thrown each and every time.