New York Knicks: 5 Supporting stars to target at trade deadline after Anunoby trade
The New York Knicks still have the assets to make another splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Exploring five difference-making supporting stars the New York Knicks could target heading into the NBA Trade Deadline after already making the move for OG Anunoby.
In a perfect scenario, the blockbuster move for OG Anunoby should help the New York Knicks take a big step forward in their pursuit of competing with the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. However, that's still far from a guarantee. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Knicks still can make another move to hammer home their contending status.
There's a growing expectation that the Knicks made the Anunoby deal with the understanding that they'd still be able to make another difference-making move ahead of the deadline. As the trade deadline draws near, we'll explore five supporting difference-makers that the Knicks could target next.
Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz
Assuming that it's unlikely Mitchell Robinson will be back before the end of the season, it would be smart and responsible for the Knicks to explore adding a difference-making big man before the push toward the postseason. Right now, the Knicks are incredibly thin in the frontcourt behind Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein.
One player that they could look to target is versatile stretch-big Kelly Olynyk. As an experienced big man, Olynyk could offer the versatility they need in terms of depth. Olynyk has experience playing the power forward position or even the small-ball center spot. Even if Mitchell does somehow return, Olynyk is a player who could fit next to the big man as well.