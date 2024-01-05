New York Knicks: 5 Supporting stars to target at trade deadline after Anunoby trade
The New York Knicks still have the assets to make another splash move at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers
Another difference-making guard who could make some noise as a member of the New York Knicks is Malcolm Brogdon. Looking for a backup point guard could prove to be difficult but Brogdon has proven over the course of his career that he can play a meaningful role as a starter or even a backup. The Knicks could offer either role for Brogdon if they were to make a move for him. Interestingly enough, because of Brogdon's size, he could be an ideal fit next to Jalen Brunson in the starting lineup, opening the door to shift Donte DiVincenzo back to a bench role.
At this point, it's probably a foregone conclusion that Brogdon is going to be traded by the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the deadline. And with just one year remaining on his contract after this season, he could emerge as a highly sought-after candidate this season. The Knicks could look to take a two-year rental on Brogdon in hopes he could work as a stopgap until they find their long-term answer next to Brunson in the backcourt.
The Knicks have the means to get a deal done for Brogdon and if they do feel he could play a key role in their pursuit of a title, perhaps this is a player they end up pulling the trigger for.