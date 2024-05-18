New York Knicks' chances of winning Game 7 against Indiana Pacers takes major hit
Even though the New York Knicks have been dominant at home in the NBA Playoffs, their chances of beating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 has taken a major hit.
Not all was lost when the New York Knicks fell in Game 6 to the Indiana Pacers Friday night. With the series tied at three games apiece heading into a decisive Game 7, the Knicks should feel good about their chances of winning one game at Madison Square Garden. Though, there is one variable heading into Game 7 that could change that entire feeling.
And that's if Josh Hart isn't able to suit up for the Knicks. Hart left Game 6 due to abdominal soreness. However, there is some concern he may have suffered a more serious injury, one that could keep him out of a decisive Game 7 against the Pacers. While the extent of Hart's injury has yet to be reported, there is some fear that he may have suffered an abdominal strain. And if he indeed did suffer an abdominal strain in Game 6, there's a very good chance that Hart will end up missing Game 7 with such a short turnaround.
If Hart is unable to play in Game 7, it would put the Knicks in an unimaginable scenario. Already without Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby for Game 7, not having Hart could be considered a knockout blow for the Knicks.
How much can the New York Knicks rely on Madison Square Garden?
I suppose the Knicks can bank on their 5-1 home record in the playoffs but the NBA Playoffs are often a competition of which team can be the healthiest when it matters most. At a certain point, the lack of health and depth is going to catch up with the Knicks. It could very well happen in Game 7 on their home floor.
Hart has started all 12 playoff games for the Knicks this season and is averaging 15 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range - not to mention the job that he's done defensively all over the floor.
To say that Hart's absence in Game 7 would be massive would be an understatement. If the Knicks were able to beat the Pacers without Hart in Game 7, it could prove to be one of the biggest wins of the year for the team.
The question is, has the clock struck midnight on this Cinderella run for New York? Have the injuries finally caught up with them? Or is this their year? Are they finally going to break through to the conference finals for the first time in 24 years?