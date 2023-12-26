New York Knicks: Is Dejounte Murray a worthy all-in trade deadline candidate?
Dejounte Murray could be the next big name on the New York Knicks' trade radar.
Should the New York Knicks be willing to make a grandfather offer for Dejounte Murray ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline?
After a big win on Christmas Day against the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks proved one thing - even if they're not considered a unanimous contender in the Eastern Conference, they're close. They may not be in a position where they'd win a seven-game series over the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics, but they can beat any team on any night.
If they want to make that final jump into contention, though, that's likely going to have to come with a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline. With the way their roster is constructed, the Knicks are a superstar acquisition away from joining the likes of the Celtics and Bucks as a contender in the East. New York knows this. The challenging part of making the final jump for the Knicks is finding the right piece that will get them over the hump.
New York may be inching closer to finding their candidate. According to a recent report, the Knicks have had some recent interest in the possibility of making a move for Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray.
With the recent whispers that he could be a name that becomes available at the trade deadline, the Knicks must ask themselves if Murray is the right target to go all-in for.
Would Dejounte Murray make the New York Knicks a championship contender?
Looking at the Knicks' roster, it's clear they have a need at the shooting guard position. With Quentin Grimes not making the jump in his progression that New York believed, it's left them with having to move Donte DiVincenzo into the shooting guard position. If the Knicks can add a star-level 2-guard, they would be able to move DiVincenzo back to a reserve role while also addressing a huge need in their starting 5.
The question is whether Murray is the player that would fit the best. On paper, he might be. He's an excellent defensive fit next to Jalen Brunson with his capabilities on that end of the floor and he's averaging 20 points and five assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Murray is exactly what a team should want in a strong No. 2. He'd be an ideal target for the Knicks if they truly believe Brunson is a No. 1 that can lead them to a championship. Quite frankly, that's the biggest question the Knicks will have to answer over the next few weeks.
Are the Knicks fishing for a No. 1 option behind Brunson or a 1A or 1B type option next to Brunson? If it's the former, it's easy to see why there would be some pushback on the idea of the Knicks going all-in for Murray.
Either way, it could end up being a trade conversation that leads all the way up to the deadline.