Nikola Vucevic may not have a future in Chicago but he's not aiming to retire yet
The Chicago Bulls may be trying to trade Nikola Vucevic but he still believes he has a future in the NBA.
When the Chicago Bulls traded for Nikola Vucevic at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline, it was viewed as an intriguing move that, admittedly, didn't make a ton of sense. However, pairing this move with the offseason additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, which would occur a few months later, it was clear what the Bulls had in mind. They were looking to take bold risks in hopes they could make a move up the Eastern Conference standings.
That's exactly what the Bulls ended up accomplishing as they assembled a dark horse team in the East heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. However, all that blew up in flames once Ball would go down with a knee injury that still has him currently sidelined. It's unfortunate considering it appears Chicago's plan was working. Before Ball went down with the injury during the early portion of 2022, the Bulls were one of the top teams in the East.
Predictably, that didn't last in large part because of injuries and the team's recent build flamed out. Chicago has already moved on from DeRozan, who was sent to Sacramento in a sign-and-trade move. They're trying to trade Zach LaVine and would be open to also moving on from both Ball and Vucevic.
Even though the Bulls may be looking to part ways with Vucevic, or at least open to the idea of doing so, the 34-year-old power forward still believes his entire NBA story hasn't been told yet. Vucevic admitted in a recent interview that while he understands retirement is on the horizon, he still envisions himself playing four more years in the NBA.
How Nikola Vucevic's game will translate with age
In theory, if Vucevic can continue to be a serviceable defender, you'd have to assume that his game isn't going to age that terribly - especially if he can continue to extend his range. While he's had a couple of difficult 3-point shooting seasons recently, he did shoot 40 percent from distance during the 2020-21 season.
The foundation is there for him to be a good 3-point shooter; it's something he may have to put more work on as he continues to age. Vucevic is not the rim-protector that Brook Lopez is, but there could be some similarities in how he was able to expand his game with age.
Even if the Bulls do trade Vucevic at some point this season, it's clear that he believes he has plenty of more game still in front of him.