Paul George reveals the real reason why he left LA Clippers for Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George opens up and speaks on the real reason why he left the LA Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.
Over the last couple of months, the reality of Paul George possibly leaving the LA Clippers via trade or free agency grew more and more. So when free agency opened and it was reported that the Clippers and PG were parting ways, it was not much of a surprise. It was even less of one when it was reported he was going to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
If PG was going to leave the comfortable confines of LA, it only made sense for him to choose the landing spot that would give him the best opportunity to win a title. And that's exactly what playing next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia presented him. However, that doesn't mean the decision was easy.
In this week's episode of Podcast P with Paul George (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment), the reason why PG left the Clippers is revealed, and how it was not necessarily his first choice.
"“Just to put it out there, I never wanted to leave LA initially. I was not trying to leave LA– LA is home. This is where I wanted to finish at. I wanted to work as hard as possible to win one in LA, that was the goal…the first initial deal was I thought kind of disrespectful.”- Paul George
PG would go on to say that he was always intrigued by playing with a player as talented as Joel Embiid, but it seems that didn't emerge as a true reality until the Clippers underwhelmed with their initial offers.
Paul George's final shot to win an NBA title
At that point, PG began to pivot away from LA which led him to signing with the Sixers in free agency. As he turns the page of his career, PG will have an excellent new opportunity in Philadelphia. You can make the argument that PG will be playing with the most talented supporting cast he's ever had with the Sixers.
Not only does PG join a recent MVP in Embiid but also one of the most talented young guards in the league in Maxey. It's unfortunate that PG and the Clippers couldn't find a resolution but there's no question he has an amazing opportunity to win a title in Philadelphia.
If the Sixers do offer PG his final chance to win an NBA title, I'm not sure he could've drawn up a better opportunity.