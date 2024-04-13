Phoenix Suns: Grading the big 3's hot and cold regular-season performance
With the start of the NBA Playoffs on the horizon, we hand out grades to the Phoenix Suns' big 3.
The Phoenix Suns came into the 2023-24 NBA season with huge expectations as they were projected to be one of the top teams in the league. Even though the team is right in the thick of the playoff race, many thought they would be the most dominant team considering the amount of offensive firepower they have.
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal have all contributed to the team's success and are currently in the 7th spot in the Western Conference. But how has the Big 3 for the Suns performed individually? Reflecting on the season, here are grades based on the performances of Booker, Durant, and Beal.
Grading Devin Booker performance
Devin Booker has been the most consistent out of the Big 3 with his performance. His style of play can be described as smooth but dangerous and is capable of scoring in bunches on any given night. Just ask the New Orleans Pelicans who he dropped 52 points against. Booker also scored a season-high 62 points against the Indiana Pacers and always comes through when the team needs an important victory.
Booker's game is just simply entertaining to watch. He doesn't demand the ball and won't force anything if the Suns are down. His passing has also improved and he has displayed composure and patience during critical junctures of a game. He can make the fadeaway jump shot over defenders and make it look effortlessly along with his deadly midrange shot which he has used to his advantage quite a bit.
Booker is equipped with a timeless skill set and he is probably one of the few players who could have been successful in any era. He knows how to score in this new era of the NBA due to the variety of ways he can score which is the result of being fundamentally sound.
At one point in his career, Booker struggled with turnovers, had difficulty facing double teams, and was not a very good defender. Over time he improved how he reacts whenever he's double-teamed and that could be credited to his time learning from Chris Paul and it was evident that Booker's confidence took a leap after Paul arrived in Phoenix.
Even though he is better suited to play shooting guard, Booker can definitely run the point and he has played the position consistently throughout his career. He currently ranks 11th in assists per game and Jalen Brunson, Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Maxey are all trailing Booker in that category which proves his ability as an able facilitator.
Booker can create for himself and can find spots anywhere on the floor from any angle especially when he heats up. Opponents pretty much have to pick their poison when it comes to Booker. Defend him too hard and double-team him, he will just find his teammates and accumulate high assist totals. Don't guard him close enough and he'll score at will.
Booker's Performance Grade: A+