Predicting 5 NBA Christmas Day games that we must see during the 2024-25 season
San Antonio Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks
It may be a bit of a hot take to have the San Antonio Spurs as a team that should get an NBA Christmas Day this season but considering it would be smart for the league to push the next wave of superstars, it does begin to make more sense. Whether the general public is willing to believe it or not, Victor Wembanyama is the NBA's next big superstar. In fact, there's a chance that he could end up becoming the face of the league in the next few seasons - especially once the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant retire.
Wemby was arguably the biggest name during the Olympics and that will continue to be the case heading into this season. If the Spurs are even slightly more competitive than they were last season, and they should be with the additions of Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul, this is a team that could emerge as a dark horse playoff team in the West.
Can you imagine a Wemby vs. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson matchup on Christmas Day? It would be must-see TV. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the Spurs-Mavs rivalry is a very real thing as well.