Predicting 5 NBA Christmas Day games that we must see during the 2024-25 season
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder
As the two most talented young, rising teams in the league, I'd imagine the NBA is going to want to showcase both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. And if you're the NBA, why not have them match up against one another on one of the biggest days of the year? With plenty of star power, this is the type of game that could stand on its own on Christmas Day. Anthony Edwards vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert vs. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. There is much that this matchup of young teams can offer.
Add in the fact that, based on this past season, there's a good chance both teams will be vying for one of the top seeds in the Western Conference and there's even more reason to feature both the Wolves and Thunder on the NBA's biggest regular season stage.
In many respects, the Wolves and Thunder represent the NBA's future. It would be foolish for the league to not reward them with a spot in the NBA's Christmas Day slate.