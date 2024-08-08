Predicting 5 NBA Christmas Day games that we must see during the 2024-25 season
Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets
It would be odd if the NBA's Christmas Day slate didn't include the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though they're not currently expected to emerge as one of the championship contenders in the Western Conference, I would still expect them to be featured on Christmas Day. How much more family could the NBA get with this type of matchup, in which we could see Bronny James and LeBron both on the floor at the same time? What a great moment that would be for the James family.
Additionally, the Nuggets are another team that will likely get the Christmas Day nod because of Nikola Jokic. The NBA likes to showcase their best players and Jokic is one that deserves the holiday spotlight once again. Add in the recent rivalry that has sparked recently between these two teams, and it becomes a natural pairing.
This is the type of matchup that would make even more sense if the Lakers were able to make a splash trade before the start of the season, which at this point can't completely be considered an off-the-table move.