Predicting 7 NBA trade block candidates most likely to get moved before December
D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were pretty patient this offseason and elected against making a rash move. Whether or not that was the right move for the team remains to be seen. However, if one thing is clear, it's that the Lakers aren't going to make reckless moves. One move that wouldn't be viewed as reckless and, instead, as a necessity is a trade involving D'Angelo Russell. In the final year of his contract, Russell is an unlikely candidate to be re-signed after this season. Because of that, it would make sense for the Lakers to try to trade him - if the team gets off to a delayed start to the season. I'd imagine that's going to happen sooner rather than later.
The Lakers packaging Russell with another player or one of their first-round picks for a veteran fringe star player such as Jerami Grant or even Kyle Kuzma would not be surprising at this point. In fact, I'd suggest it's probably a likely outcome.
But if the Lakers are going to make such a move, what's the point of waiting until the trade deadline to get something done? If the Lakers are serious about competing for a playoff spot, it'd probably be in their best interest to make such a move before the midway point of the season.