Predicting 7 NBA trade block candidates most likely to get moved before December
Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors
When previewing the NBA offseason, it was almost a foregone conclusion that the Toronto Raptors were going to trade Bruce Brown. However, the start of the season is here and Brown is still very much on the roster. Knowing how unpredictable Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri can be, it's almost impossible to say one way or another if Brown will ultimately be traded at any point this season. However, considering he's in the final year of his contract and that there's no guarantee he's viewed as a part of this team's foundation, it's probably a good bet he gets moved before he hits free agency.
Because he's an expiring contract, it would probably be in the best interest for the Raptors to trade him sooner rather than later - with every passing day, his trade value diminishes more and more.
If a team is desperate enough by December, he's certainly a trade candidate to keep a close eye on. In fact, I'd suggest it's bad business if Brown is held on the team until the trade deadline (assuming Toronto doesn't have much interest in re-signing him to a long-term deal). All that said, a pre-training camp injury could complicate everything.