Predicting 7 NBA trade block candidates most likely to get moved before December
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
As the start of NBA Training Camp has arrived, it does seem as if Zach LaVine has come to the realization that he's probably not getting traded anytime soon. However, I can't help but wonder if that can quickly change if LaVine is healthy and gets off to a quick start to the season. If LaVine looks good during the first two months of the season, would it be that outrageous for a desperate team like the Detroit Pistons or Miami Heat out East to take a flier on LaVine's talent? In the right situation, LaVine can still be an incredibly important player for a team. It may just not be working out in Chicago. Who's to say it won't on another team?
I don't think it's likely for LaVine to be traded before the trade deadline season truly picks up but I do have a feeling that this deal is going to be one of those "out of nowhere" agreements that gets done when we least expect it.
The Bulls' front office would like to move off of LaVine but I can't imagine they're going to do to "will they or won't they" song and dance again. If a deal gets done, it will happen quietly and behind the scenes. And maybe even by December.