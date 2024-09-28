Predicting 7 NBA trade block candidates most likely to get moved before December
Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
As the Brooklyn Nets have clearly transitioned toward the rebuilding stage, it would make a ton of sense for a firesale to commence over the next few months. Even after trading Mikal Bridges, there are still a few valuable veterans on the roster for the team that will demand plenty of interest on the trade block. One of those players is Cameron Johnson. I believe he's the strongest candidate on their roster to be moved before the midway point of the season. He could be viewed as an incredibly valuable piece of a team's championship puzzle and could bring a strong return for the team.
If the Nets are serious about their rebuild and perhaps even tanking this season, it would make much sense for them to continue to emerge as sellers before the trade deadline. Trading Johnson before December could also go a long way in helping this team lose more games over the course of the season.
I don't advocate for tanking but if the Nets want to put themselves in the best position to land Cooper Flagg, trading Johnson sooner rather than later is probably high on their priority list heading into the new season.