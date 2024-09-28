Predicting 7 NBA trade block candidates most likely to get moved before December
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Like a few other players on this list, Brandon Ingram has found himself on the trade block since the beginning of the NBA offseason. In an ideal world, the New Orleans Pelicans would probably like to trade him sooner rather than later - unless they've had a change of mind as it regards to their contract discussions. However, the market simply isn't there just yet. But after the first two months of the season, there is a reason to believe that could change.
If a contender gets off to a slow start or a middling team is desperate to make a bold move before the trade deadline, that's when the market for Ingram could develop. It's not generally a good rule of thumb to trade a star player in-season but that's what the Pelicans may have to do if they don't want to risk losing Ingram for nothing next summer.
The Pelicans are far from an ideal situation with Ingram. Nevertheless, this is a team that has to effort themselves in making the best opportunity of the situation.