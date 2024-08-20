Predicting 7 third-year NBA players who will make the jump to stardom in 2024-25
Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
As he prepares for his third season in the NBA, Jabari Smith Jr. is a player to watch as one who could be in a position to make the jump to stardom. Somewhat of a forgotten difference-maker alongside Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, Smith will have the opportunity to make his mark this year. Smith got better and better as the season went on this past season, and could be ready to make an even bigger leap in his development this season. Especially with the uncertainty revolving around Green's future with the team, the Rockets could very much benefit from a big season out of Smith.
If it did happen, we shouldn't be all that surprised. We have to remember that Smith was the third overall pick during the 2022 NBA Draft. Even though Smith hasn't made the huge jump in his development yet, that doesn't mean it isn't coming.
As the Rockets head into a new season full of questions, Smith could help simplify some of their issues or concerns moving forward. Smith is immensely talented and has great size for the modern NBA. He could be ready to make the jump to stardom this season.