Predicting 7 third-year NBA players who will make the jump to stardom in 2024-25
Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers
If it wasn't for an injury, there's a chance that Shaedon Sharpe would've had a much bigger second season than he did this past season for the Portland Trail Blazers. But assuming he is going to be healthy heading into the start of the new year, we can expect big things from Sharpe - especially if the team ends up trading Anfernee Simons as has been speculated in recent weeks. Sharpe is currently not projected to be a starter for the Blazers but I'd have to believe that's going to change by the end of the season.
Sharpe has all the tools you look for in a budding star in the league; he has great athleticism, has shown flashes of being a good 3-point shooter, and even has upside as a defender and playmaker. If he can put it all together, he could emerge as one of the better players on this roster this season.
Sharpe may not be the first name that comes to mind when predicting third-year players who are ready to make the jump to stardom, but he's certainly a talent to keep an eye on this season.