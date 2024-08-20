Predicting 7 third-year NBA players who will make the jump to stardom in 2024-25
Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Williams is one of the most overlooked players from the 2022 NBA Draft. Selected 12th overall, Williams has quietly evolved into one of the better two-way difference-makers in the league. Even though he hasn't been given enough of a spotlight playing next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams is coming off a season in which he averaged 19 points, five assists, and four rebounds per game on 54 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range. If he can take another step forward in his development, there's no reason why he shouldn't get strong consideration to make his first All-Star appearance this season.
It could be tough to get enough votes for him to be a strong candidate but the production and impact should place him in the conversation. And if he can take another big step forward, he could help the Oklahoma City Thunder emerge as a serious contender to win it all this season.
If Oklahoma City does end up picking up where they left off last season, I'd imagine Williams is going to have a huge hand in their success this year.