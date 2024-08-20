Predicting 7 third-year NBA players who will make the jump to stardom in 2024-25
Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, Keegan Murray is one player I would keep a close eye on. Having shown flashes in each of his first two seasons in the league, Murray could be ready to make his biggest leap yet - perhaps toward stardom. With the departure of Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings' need to find some vast internal improvement, the table will be set for Murray to flourish this season alongside De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan.
Whether Murray will get enough shots is a valid question, especially after the addition of DeRozan. However, Murray taking a leap toward stardom could be exactly what the Kings need to take a much-needed step forward in the Western Conference. Again, it's far from a guarantee but would it be surprising if, by the end of the year, Murray emerged as the team's best wing scorer? Absolutely not.
Murray is a natural candidate to take a leap this season. And if he does, I don't think anyone should be surprised by it.