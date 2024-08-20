Predicting 7 third-year NBA players who will make the jump to stardom in 2024-25
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Even though Paolo Banchero is considered a star by many across the league, there is an argument to be made that he hasn't made the clean jump to stardom just yet. He isn't a household name amongst casual fans and that may be the biggest test of whether a player has made the jump to stardom or not. While playing for the Orlando Magic won't help Banchero on that front, there's reason to believe that could change this season.
Banchero is set up to have a huge season as the Magic could emerge as a dangerous dark horse team in the Eastern Conference. After making a return to the NBA Playoffs this past season, there's not much standing in the way of the Magic taking another step forward this year. But a lot of that will fall on the shoulders of Banchero.
Realistically, Banchero is likely in line for another All-Star appearance and could end up averaging close to 25 points per game this season. Banchero is the real deal and the rest of the basketball world is about to find out why.