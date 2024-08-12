Predicting what the Team USA Basketball roster will look like in the 2028 Olympics
Fresh off winning their fifth straight Gold Medal in the Olympics, it's safe to say that Team USA Basketball continues to be the program that every other country is trying to mimic. Heading into the 2028 Olympics, there's going to be the shot for one of the other supremely talented basketball nations to leapfrog a Team USA unit that will be undergoing some big changes to its roster.
With the majority of their bigger names inching closer and closer to the end of their careers, it's safe to say that the next time Team USA Basketball takes the floor for an Olympic competition it will look very different.
Team USA Basketball will likely look very different in 2028
After the 2024 Olympics, it's somewhat of an end of an era for Team USA Basketball. LeBron James, who has been the face of the National team since 2008 is almost certainly not going to be involved moving forward. He's going to turn 40 years old this year and there's a good chance that by the time 2028 rolls around, LeBron will be retired from basketball altogether.
In addition to LeBron walking away from not only the Olympic competition but also the game of basketball altogether by 2028, there are a few other names from the 2024 Team USA roster who will likely be past their international competition windows.