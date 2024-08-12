Predicting what the Team USA Basketball roster will look like in the 2028 Olympics
The 2028 USA Olympic Basketball locks
Looking back at this year's roster, it's pretty safe to say that there are four locks heading into 2028. Short of anything happening unexpected and there isn't a change of heart from any of these players, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum are probably the only locks from the 2024 team. This is not to say that a 34-year-old Embiid or White can't be considered a lock, but there's no guarantee Embiid will want to play for Team USA again nor that White will continue to play at this high level for the next four seasons.
With that said, it's pretty safe to assume that these are the only four locks heading into 2028. If that is indeed the case, it will open the door for a complete retooling or revamp of the Men's National team. It won't be easy but a new leader is going to have to arise for Team USA. If I had to guess, I'd assume the 2028 USA team is going to be built on the shoulders of Booker, Edwards, and Tatum.
Booker played a big role for the 2024 Gold Medal team and will likely be depended on more. Even though Tatum didn't play much, he will be needed to take a much bigger role with the lack of experience this team is likely going to have. In four years, Edwards should be a full-blown superstar in the NBA. Perhaps he will take the reins once LeBron James and Steph Curry hang up their international sneakers.