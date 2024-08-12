Predicting what the Team USA Basketball roster will look like in the 2028 Olympics
The established stars who will be in consideration for a spot
Aside from those locks, as the 2028 Men's National Basketball team begins to get retooled, there will be plenty of potential candidates of established stars who could seemingly get the nod. Looking across the league, there is a strong group of 14 established stars in the league who would be smart candidates for players who could be selected or, at the very least, get some consideration to be named to the 2028 Men's National team.
Here is a list of those players:
Jalen Brunson
Donovan Mitchell
De'Aaron Fox
Tyrese Maxey
Trae Young
Ja Morant
Desmond Bane
Jaylen Brown
Zion Williamson
Cade Cunningham
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Brandon Ingram
Tyrese Haliburton
Scottie Barnes
Of all these players, Jalen Brunson appears like the most likely candidate who could be one of the faces of the 2028 team. He's coming off a season in which he looked like one of the five best players in the NBA and could still be getting players. If Ja Morant can right the ship, he's another player who should likely get an invite too. Jaylen Brown has been a rumored favorite and Zion Williamson, if he can stay healthy, should get strong consideration.
I couldn't consider Tyrese Haliburton a lock for the 2028 team but considering he got valuable experience on the 2024 team, he should be in the mix as well.