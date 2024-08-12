Predicting what the Team USA Basketball roster will look like in the 2028 Olympics
The young stars on the rise who have a case
Aside from the established stars already in the league who are likely to get strong consideration to be added to the 2028 Men's National Team, you'd have to think there are other young up-and-coming stars who could get to the point where they would get into the mix as well. A few of those young stars are Cooper Flagg, Jamie Jaquez Jr., Chet Holmgren, Evan Mobley, and Mikal Bridges. They still have some strides to make in their respective games, but there's no question that they have the talent to be established stars in the NBA by the time 2028 rolls around.
If I had to guess, I'd pencil in Flagg, Holmgren, and Mobley as players who have the best shot to make the 2028 team. If Flagg is the player that many expect him to be, there's a chance he could end up headlining Team USA in 2028 with as much uncertainty that revolves around this program's future.
But even aside from these five names, there are probably going to be other young players that jump onto the NBA scene over the course of the next few seasons.