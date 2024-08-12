Predicting what the Team USA Basketball roster will look like in the 2028 Olympics
This is the fun part. Admittedly, though, it won't be easy. Projecting an Olympic team for 2028 is not simple. However, we have enough of a skeleton where we can make a smart prediction.
2028 Men's Olympic Basketball team prediction:
Jalen Brunson, G
Anthony Edwards, G
Devin Booker, G
Jaylen Brown, G
Scottie Barnes, G
Jayson Tatum, F
Cooper Flagg, F
Zion Williamson, F
Evan Mobley, F
Bam Adebayo, C
Chet Holmgren, C
Jaren Jackson Jr., C
Team USA Basketball should have a good collection of guards to choose from and I do believe the trio of Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Devin Booker will be the face of the 2028 team. Interestingly enough, the USA has a group of versatile big men to also choose from. The frontcourt core of Holmgren, Jackson, Bam, Mobley, Williamson, and even Flagg (if he ends up being the player many believe he will be) should give Team USA Basketball interesting flexibility heading into the 2028 Olympics.
There are plenty of interesting storylines to watch over the next few years in anticipation of the 2028 Olympics, but it's hard not to get excited about the possibilities.